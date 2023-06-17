  • Menu
Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy dares Oppn for debate on State finances

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy addressing a press conference at GST audit and enforcement office in Vijayawada on Friday
Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said that AP is ahead in the country in collection of state GST. The tax collection through commercial tax department during 2022-23 stands at Rs 28,103 croreas against Rs 23,386 crore in 2021-22.

Vijayawada: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said that AP is ahead in the country in collection of state GST. The tax collection through commercial tax department during 2022-23 stands at Rs 28,103 croreas against Rs 23,386 crore in 2021-22. There was 25 per cent increase in tax collection when compared to last year, he added.

The finance minister inaugurated regional GST audit and enforcement office near Besant road here on Friday.

Later, speaking to media persons, the finance minister said that the reforms introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were yielding good results in tax collection. He said that while the tax collection through central GST through dealers stood at 21.36 per cent, AP GST tax collection stands at 25.23 per cent marking an increase of 4 per cent.

Condemning allegations by the opposition parties and a section of media on state financial position, the minister challenged opposition parties for an open debate on the same.

