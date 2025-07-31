Live
Financial inclusion drive at Chandaka village
Visakhapatnam: As part of the financial inclusion drive, an awareness camp, ‘Suraksha Jyothi campaign’ was conducted at Chandaka village. Organised by Canara Bank, Anandapuram branch, the main objective of the event was to educate people on social security schemes, cyber frauds and importance of Re-KYC and updating nomination details in the accounts.
The event was attended by Vijayalakshmi CJ, general manager, Vijayawada circle, Canara Bank, among others, at Chandaka village which has a population of 1,200 people.
N Madhusudhan Reddy, AGM regional head Visakhapatnam region, comprising 54 branches in Vizag Region, elaborated the need for active public participation to achieve financial inclusion. He also emphasised that government banks and customers should go hand in hand to achieve financial empowerment.