  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Financial inclusion drive at Chandaka village

Financial inclusion drive at Chandaka village
x

Bank officials at the awareness camp ‘Suraksha Jyothi campaign’ conducted at Chandaka village Anandapuram Mandal

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: As part of the financial inclusion drive, an awareness camp, ‘Suraksha Jyothi campaign’ was conducted at Chandaka village. Organised by...

Visakhapatnam: As part of the financial inclusion drive, an awareness camp, ‘Suraksha Jyothi campaign’ was conducted at Chandaka village. Organised by Canara Bank, Anandapuram branch, the main objective of the event was to educate people on social security schemes, cyber frauds and importance of Re-KYC and updating nomination details in the accounts.

The event was attended by Vijayalakshmi CJ, general manager, Vijayawada circle, Canara Bank, among others, at Chandaka village which has a population of 1,200 people.

N Madhusudhan Reddy, AGM regional head Visakhapatnam region, comprising 54 branches in Vizag Region, elaborated the need for active public participation to achieve financial inclusion. He also emphasised that government banks and customers should go hand in hand to achieve financial empowerment.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick