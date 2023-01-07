'Fine arts must be part of varsity curriculum'

Tirupati: Fine arts must not simply be an extracurricular activity, but a mainstream component of university curriculum, says Alekhya Punjala, noted Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi dancer and former registrar of Sri Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Hyderabad. She was the chief guest at the valedictory of the 36th Inter-University South Zone Youth Festival 'Padma Tarang' organised by Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) from January 5 to 7.

Addressing the gathering on the concluding day, Alekhya said that fine arts, theatre and literary events make us more sensitive, more conscious of the world around us and help us to become better human beings. If arts are taught as a part of the curriculum at school and college level, it will enable youth to face life's challenges courageously and live a happier life, she said.

Prof Arun Patil, representative of Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi, said that in all youth festivals participation of girls was more than that of boys and also girls were winning more prizes than boys in all events. He congratulated SPMVV for the excellent arrangements done for the conduct of the Youth Festival and for the logistic support extended to all the participants and team managers during the five days.

SPMVV vice-chancellor which is the host university, Prof D Jamuna, congratulated all prize winners and said that participation in the true spirit of the festival is more important than winning prizes and those who did not win must not lose heart and try again next time.

Speaking on the occasion, registrar Prof N Rajani said that youth are important force in the development of the country and the energy and exuberance shown by youth in the last five days reflected the bright future of this nation.

Championship was awarded in each of the five categories of Dance, Music, Fine Arts, Theatre and Literary events. Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, won the championship in Music, whereas University of Kerala were the runners up in the same category.

In Dance, Sri Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit won the championship and Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam were the runners up. In Literary events, University of Kerala won the championship and Cochin University of Science and Technology were the runners up.

In Theatre events, University of Kerala won the championship and Central University of Kerala were the runners up. In Fine Arts category, Yogi Vemana University, Kadappa, won the championship and Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, were the runners up. Kerala University won the overall championship of the festival while Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam stood in second place.