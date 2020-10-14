Fire Accident at a Chemical Factory in Guntur

Amaravati: Another major fire accident happened at a chemical factory at Irikepalli village, Dachepalli mandal in Guntur district on Wednesday. The poisonous gases smell spread across a kilometre radius and locals suffering with mild breathing problem, according to sources. The local revenue, police and fire department officials reached the spot. Waiting for more details.

