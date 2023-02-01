Fire breaks out at Amara Raja plant; no casualties reported

Chittoor: Fire broke out in one of the manufacturing plants of Amara Raja Batteries Limited, located at Nunegundlapalli village in Yadamari mandal on Monday night in which no causalities have been reported, according to R Bobji, official spokesman of the factory.

Explaining the details of the fire accident, he said that fire gutted only the property, building and other industrial equipment. The security personnel responded quickly following the mishap and evacuated all the employees safely from the accident spot.

Fire department personnel from Chittoor have rushed to the spot and made hectic efforts to preventthe spread of the fire to other parts of the factory . The cause of the accident is yet to be established and a complaint has been lodged at Yadamari police station.

The factory has adequate insurance coverage. It is suspected that electrical short circuit could have caused the mishap. Meanwhile, Puthalapattu MLA M S Babu has visited the fire accident spot on Tuesday and inquired about the details of the incident.