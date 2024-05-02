Live
ECI extends poll timings till 6 pm
Hyderabad: Following requests from all the major political parties including Congress, BJP and BRS, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the timing of polls till 6 pm.
As per the notification issued by ECI, the timings of polling in all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state were extended from 7 am to 6 pm, including in the constituencies affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE).
The State Election Authorities which received the request from political parties in view of the heatwave in the State forwarded it to the ECI. The political parties also pointed out that the extension of timing would encourage the voter participation and help those who would be visiting the polling centres during the evening hours for voting.
