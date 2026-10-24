Just In
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Fire breaks out at pharma company

In Short

According to sources, unit-15 is where metformin is made. The production block machines are cleaned using isopropyl alcohol.

A minor fire broke out from the production complex of Aurobindo Pharma Unit-15 at Parawada mandal in Anakapalli
X

A minor fire broke out from the production complex of Aurobindo Pharma Unit-15 at Parawada mandal in Anakapalli

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

Anakapalli: A minor fire broke out from the production complex of Aurobindo Pharma Unit-15 at Parawada mandal in Anakapalli.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday. Soon after the fire broke out, the workers at the site were evacuated to a safe zone. Luckily, no one was injured and there was no casualty, confirmed the police.

According to sources, unit-15 is where metformin is made. The production block machines are cleaned using isopropyl alcohol. Officials said the fire would have triggered by static electricity while cleaning the compression machine. Fire tenders reached the spot and shifted the workers to a safe spot.

The Hans India
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

The Hans India

Tags

Aurobindo PharmaAnakapalli NewsParawada FirePharma IndustryFire Accident
Next Story

Latest News

More

Top Stories

More
Share it
X