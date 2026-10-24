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Fire breaks out at pharma company
In Short
According to sources, unit-15 is where metformin is made. The production block machines are cleaned using isopropyl alcohol.
Anakapalli: A minor fire broke out from the production complex of Aurobindo Pharma Unit-15 at Parawada mandal in Anakapalli.
The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday. Soon after the fire broke out, the workers at the site were evacuated to a safe zone. Luckily, no one was injured and there was no casualty, confirmed the police.
According to sources, unit-15 is where metformin is made. The production block machines are cleaned using isopropyl alcohol. Officials said the fire would have triggered by static electricity while cleaning the compression machine. Fire tenders reached the spot and shifted the workers to a safe spot.
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