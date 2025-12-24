Fire breaks out at Poorna Market

Visakhapatnam: A massive fire accident occurred at the bustling Poorna Market late on Monday night, leaving a trail of destruction and heavy losses for traders. The flames gutted the entire stock of more than 15 shops, reducing lakhs worth of merchandise to ashes. Upon receiving information about the incident, fire brigade personnel responded and rushed to the spot douse the flames. Their swift and coordinated efforts ensured that the fire was brought under control in time, preventing it from spreading further to nearby establishments that are closely located.

According to officials, the fire was suspected to have originated due to a short circuit. The total property loss is estimated to be around Rs 50 lakh, resulting in a severe blow to the affected shop owners. Fortunately, no injuries or loss of life were reported in the incident.

On Tuesday, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg and Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao visited the fire-affected area soon after the incident to assess the situation.

They interacted with the victims and assured them of all possible support from the government. Demonstrating urgency and commitment, the Commissioner instructed the zonal commissioner to initiate debris removal on a war footing, ensuring restoration works in a swift manner.

The incident sparked concern among traders and residents, while the administration’s prompt response and assurance offered relief to those impacted by the tragedy.