Fire breaks out in a private bus after tire bursts in Vijayawada, no casualties reported

In a shocking incident, a bus belonging to SVKDT Travels caught fire on the national highway at Prasadampadu in Vijayawada rural zone of Krishna district. The tire of a bus coming from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada had been bursted when it reached the SVR Center in Prasadampadu and fire broke out at the engine. Confused over the incident, the 35 passengers on the bus jumped out of the window.

Receiving the information, firefighters rushed to the scene and put out the blaze and avoided a major accident. However, the passengers escaped with minor injuries. It appears that the bus tire burst into flames due to the over speed of the bus driver.

Meanwhile, a road accident took place at Gannavaram RTC bus stand. A mini van collided with a city bus coming out of the bus stand. The driver of the mini van was seriously injured in the accident and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. However, due to the absence of passengers in the bus, the accident was avoided.