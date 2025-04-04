Fire breaks out in AP secretariat's second block; no casualties reported

A fire erupted in the second block of the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat on Friday morning, initially believed to have originated in the battery storage area. Prompt action was taken after the State Police Force personnel alerted fire safety officials, who quickly arrived on the scene to bring the blaze under control.

Thankfully, no staff members were present in the office at the time of the incident, as the fire broke out in the early hours.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, examining whether it was an accident or if foul play was involved. Further details regarding the incident are expected to be released as the investigation continues.