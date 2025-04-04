Live
- Markets trim early loss as pharma stocks hog limelight
- Hyd records 4 mn sft of office space leasing in Jan-Mar
- Stormy Budget session adjourned
- Universities, Highways bills passed after marathon debate
- Kerala agri minister visits natural farming fields in NTR, Guntur district
- Stone laid for rock fill dam in Gap-1 of Polavaram project
- Fire breaks out in AP secretariat's second block; no casualties reported
- Sharmila alleges injustice to Muslims with Wakf Bill
- Religious fervour marks Haridhra Ghatanam at Vontimitta
- ‘Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025’ to strengthen India-US military ties
Highlights
A fire erupted in the second block of the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat on Friday morning, initially believed to have originated in the battery storage area.
A fire erupted in the second block of the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat on Friday morning, initially believed to have originated in the battery storage area. Prompt action was taken after the State Police Force personnel alerted fire safety officials, who quickly arrived on the scene to bring the blaze under control.
Thankfully, no staff members were present in the office at the time of the incident, as the fire broke out in the early hours.
Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, examining whether it was an accident or if foul play was involved. Further details regarding the incident are expected to be released as the investigation continues.
