Fire breaks out in MLA's company in Chirala, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at incident at Chirala MLA Karanam Balaram's company leaving a loss of property to a tune of Rs.70 crores.

The incident occurred in M.Gangavaram, Kurichedu mandal of Prakasam district, where the mega food park pasteurises and exports chicken eggs.

The fire seems to have spread quickly, causing the shed to collapse.

However, it is good to know that the fire was eventually controlled with the help of three fire engines and there was no casualties reported.







