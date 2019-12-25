Fire breaks out in oil company at East Godavari

A fire broke out at a private Sri Chakra oil company at Pera Ramachandrapuram village, Anaparthy in Rajamahendravaram on early hours on Wednesday. The fire engulfed the premises of the company and the locals said that few crores of property have damaged in the incident.

The reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained. On a receipt of information, District Fire Officer (DFO) and fire vendors rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The fire officials fought for few hours to bring the fire under control.

An investigation is underway.