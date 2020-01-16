Fire broke out in ATM over robbery attempt in Anantapur district

Penukonda: The fire broke out in the ATM machine has created a flutter in Anantapur district. This incident has occurred at Penukonda.

According to the sources, a robbery attempt has happened at the Axis Bank ATM here in the town, where the thieves tried to break open the ATM with a gas cutter. In this process, suddenly fire broke out from the machine. With this, the thieves flew away from the spot.

Upon receiving the information, the police and firefighters rushed to the site and put off the blaze. The entire incident was captured by the CCTV camera. On the incident, the police have registered a case and investigating further.