Fire erupts in private bus at Nandyal Toll Gate, no casualties

A fire broke out in a private bus at the Nandyal toll gate after one of its tires burst, prompting an emergency evacuation of approximately 35 passengers on board. The incident occurred as the bus was en route from Tiruvannamalai to Hyderabad.

Quick-thinking passengers noticed the flames and swiftly exited the bus, averting potential injuries. Local firefighters responded promptly to the scene and managed to extinguish the fire before it could spread further.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the tire burst and the subsequent fire, while the passengers were safely relocated and provided with assistance. No injuries were reported in the incident, highlighting the importance of vigilance in travel safety.