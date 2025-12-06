Indian Army operationalises 3D concrete printing tech in forward areas

Gangtok: The Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps has operationalised on-site 3D concrete-printing technology in forward areas, marking a significant step towards faster, more efficient infrastructure development along the country’s borders, officials said on Saturday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, under Project PRABAL (Portable Robotic Printer for Printing Bunkers and Accessories), has further advanced defence infrastructure innovation with the operational deployment of On-Site 3D Concrete Printing Technology.

The capability, already proven in other operational areas earlier, has now been effectively employed by Trishakti Corps in Sikkim and adjoining forward locations, he said.

The indigenous Robotic 3D Concrete Printer, equipped with a robotic arm, circular mixer, piston pump and generator, is fully vehicle-portable and optimised for rapid movement in mountainous terrain.

According to Lt Col Rawat, designed for forward area deployment, it enables quick construction of bunkers, sentry posts and protective structures. The printed structures have undergone live ballistic trials, validating their strength and protective performance.

The defence spokesman said that the 3D concrete printing provides major operational advantages, including custom designs, enhanced blast and ballistic resistance, higher compressive strength, improved quality control, efficient use of local materials and rapid construction in tactically acceptable timelines.

It also supports terrain-specific designs and advanced camouflage needs. The continued adoption of on-site 3D printing represents a significant leap in the Army’s engineering and operational readiness, enabling fast, sustainable, and mission-oriented infrastructure development in challenging environments, the spokesman stated.

Meanwhile, the five-day Drone Technology Bootcamp concluded on Friday at the Drone Training Node (DTN) in Manipur’s Chandel District, marking a significant step in strengthening technological capabilities among security forces in the region.

Organised by Assam Rifles in collaboration with the Indian Institutes of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, and under a specialised initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and the Union Ministry of Information Technology (MeitY), the training was conducted from December 1 to 5.

The Bootcamp was designed to enhance technical proficiency and operational awareness in unmanned aerial systems. A total of 165 participants from the Army, Assam Rifles, BSF, CRPF, Territorial Army and faculty members of IIT Dhanbad took part in the training.

The curriculum included modules on drone electronics, flight operations, sensor integration, communication systems and emerging innovations in unmanned platforms. Participants engaged in simulator-based sessions, practical demonstrations and interactive discussions led by expert instructors from IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, with support from MeitY and Assam Rifles technical mentors.