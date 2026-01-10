Fire Extinguished at Irusumanda Drilling Site in Konaseema

The blowout fire at Irusumanda in the Konaseema district has been successfully extinguished, as confirmed by the ONGC disaster management team. Following the fire, the debris at the site has been fully cleared, and cooling operations were conducted using a water umbrella.

The team is now gearing up for well capping operations, with ONGC having prepared a blowout preventer for installation at the well. This follows a recent fire that erupted at the Mori-5 drilling site in Irusumanda, raising concerns over safety and environmental impacts in the area.