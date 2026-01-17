R-Day curbs: No public visits to Rashtrapati Bhavan between Jan 21-29

New Delhi: Visits to Rashtrapati Bhavan (Circuit-1) here will remain closed for public from January 21 to 29 due to the upcoming Republic Day Parade and Beating Retreat Ceremony, an official of the President's Secretariat said on Saturday.

Normally, Rashtrapati Bhavan Main Building is open for public viewing from Tuesday to Sunday (except on Gazetted holidays) in seven time slots between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex is also open for visitors from Tuesday to Sunday (except on Gazetted holidays). Visitors can book their slots online.

People can also witness the Change of Guard Ceremony at Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The ceremony does not take place on Saturday if it is a Gazetted holiday or if it is so notified by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Apart from the Rashtrapati Bhavan Main Building, the 15-acre Amrit Udyan in the estate is also a major tourist attraction. The special garden usually opens for public viewing in February.

The Amrit Udyan offers a tranquil escape from the urban chaos. As visitors meander through the grounds of this horticultural haven, they encounter a spectacular array of flowers, trees, and fountains.

"This year's Republic Day Parade will uniquely blend 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', India's military might and rich cultural diversity," according to the Ministry of Defence.

The Parade will feature cutting-edge defence platforms, 30 vibrant tableaux, a grand flypast by 29 aircraft and a spectacular cultural performance by 2,500 artists celebrating 'Vande Mataram' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', it said.

President of the European Council António Costa and the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be the Chief Guests during the Republic Day Parade this year, it added.

Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the President of India, was conceptualised in 1911 following the decision to shift the capital of British India from Kolkata to Delhi.

"This iconic H-shaped mansion, spread over 5 acres within a vast 330-acre estate, comprises 340 rooms across four floors and features nearly 2.5 km of corridors," according to Rashtrapati Bhavan's official website.

The construction of the building began in 1912 and continued for 17 years, finally reaching completion in 1929.

Designed by architect Edwin Lutyens, the building has many unique architectural features such as Sanchi Stupa influenced dome, chhatris, and intricate jali work which highlight traditional Indian design elements.

Originally built as the Viceroy's House to serve as the residence of the British Viceroy of India, the building was renamed Government House upon India's Independence on August 15, 1947.

It was subsequently renamed the Rashtrapati Bhavan during presidency of Dr. Rajendra Prasad, marking its new role as the home of the President of India.

Today, Rashtrapati Bhavan stands as a symbol of India's rich cultural heritage and democratic ideals.

Since becoming the seat of the Indian Presidency, Rashtrapati Bhavan has hosted numerous significant national events.

It has been the venue for defence investiture ceremonies, where gallantry awards are presented to the nation's heroes, as well as the site for the swearing-in ceremonies of India's leaders, including the President, Prime Minister, and Cabinet Ministers.

The building also plays a vital role in international diplomacy, welcoming world leaders and serving as the location for the signing of important treaties and agreements.

"It remains a focal point for celebrating India's Independence Day and Republic Day, along with other major national events and festivals," according to the official website.



