Fire mishap at sugar factory in Kakinada, 2 killed

Kakinada: In an unfortunate incident, two workers died in a fire that broke out at a sugar factory in Kakinada on Friday. Another eight workers were severely injured and condition of two of them is stated to be critical.

According to sources, fire broke out when the workers were loading sugar bags in the godown and while supplying power to the conveyer belt. The deceased were identified as Veeravenkata Satyanarayana and Veeramalla Rajeswar Rao. One of the injured, Bandi Veeravenkata Ramana is in critical condition and he was shifted to a hospital in Kakinada for better treatment. The remaining injured were undergoing treatment in various hospital in Kakinada.

Meanwhile, workers unions stated protest demanding Rs one crore compensation to the families of the deceased. This lead to tension for some time and workers and union leaders withdrew their agitation after police assured them of holding discussions with the factory management.

Former Minister Kanna Babu and SP Ravindranath Babu inspected the accident spot and elicited details. The former minister assured that he will see that the victim's families will get compensation from the factory owners.

Police filed a case and took up investigation.