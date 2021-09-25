Fire mishap averted at GMR Power plant

Kakinada: A major fire accident was averted at the GMR Energy power plant on Saturday morning. A thick smoke spread throughout the entire area.

According to sources, the power plant was not in operation for the last five years. During the process of dismantling the plant a fire broke out and the big smoke spread to the surrounding areas. The fire fighters swung into action and are controlling the spread of the fire. People in the area are freighted and expressed anguish over the flames and smoke engulfing the areas.

However, timely response by officials and firefighters , present at the power plant , proved helpful in bringing the flames under control, as a result of which no casualties were reported. There is no causality consequent of the fire reported so far.

Some more details are to be known. GMR officials are reluctant to reveal any information pertaining to the fire. And they were expressing their anger towards media personnel.