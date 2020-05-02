First batch of migrant workers from Anantapur sent to Rajasthan

Anantapur: As the central and state governments have given clearance for transportation of stranded migrant labourers in the district to their respective destinations, the district administration initiated measures for sending of 7,000 migrant workers from the district in a phased manner.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu and local MLA Anantha Venkatarama Reddy, on Friday have flagged off the first batch of 65 Rajasthanis stranded here in connection with the lockdown announced on March 22, for containing the dreaded coronavirus. They were sent by two buses to their state.

The 7,000 stranded people include, migrant labourers, students and tourists etc.

Similarly, arrangements for bringing back people of the district stranded in Rajasthan, Mumbai, Gorakhpur, Ajmer and Gujerath are also being made. Officials concerned are being contacted to facilitate the return of those to the district.

Similarly, 28 people belonging to Prakasam district also were sent to their native district on Friday. The migrant labourers were tested clinically for corona virus and only those who tested negative are being sent.

Every one of them is given permission certificate, Covid certificate, masks and hand gloves and food items.