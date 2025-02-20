First Bharat Gaurav train to Char Dham on May 8

Visakhapatnam : The first Bharat Gaurav train to Char Dham is set to commence from May 8.

Announcing it here on Wednesday, Vishal Mishra, MD of Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam Ltd (a unit of Uttarakhand government), Virender Singh Rana, public relations officer and Ramesh Iyyengar, regional manager, Tour Times said that the special tourist train will cover Haridwar, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath.

The train is equipped with a variety of amenities, including an entertainment system for information about destinations and routes, CCTV cameras and a tour manager, janitors housekeeping and security personnel for each coach, Initiated in collaboration with the Indian Railways, bookings for the 16-day all-inclusive special train package tour are open. The special tourist train comprises 1AC, 2AC, 3AC and sleeper coaches. This package includes sightseeing, transfers and hotel accommodation where a night stay is provided. It offers South Indian food throughout the tour both onboard and off board.

Passengers will also be able to keep their luggage in the coach while visiting tourist destinations making it a hassle-free journey.

This is a senior citizen special tour. Further, Central and State government employees can avail LTC and LFC facilities and the package comes with a subsidy of 33% from the Ministry of Railways. Bookings can be done only by logging on to the website www.tourtimes.in. Passengers can contact 9160021414/ 9160091414 for details and bookings.