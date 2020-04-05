First Covid-19 patient discharged from hospital in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The first Covid-19 positive case, who is undergoing treatment at Government General Hospital in Vijayawada for two weeks, was discharged from the hospital as he was fully recovered from the illness successfully on Saturday.



A 24-year-old student who returned from Paris via Delhi last month, to his home in Vijayawada, was admitted to the hospital with symptoms of Covid-19 two weeks ago. When the student was suffering from cough, cold and respiratory problems, he informed the medical and health department and was admitted to the hospital.

Since then, he gradually recovered and released from the hospital on Saturday. District Collector Md Imtiaz, Commissioner of Police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, doctors and others welcomed the student at the GGH.

Speaking on the occasion, Paris returnee thanked the doctors, paramedical staff and others, who treated him very well and helped him to recover within two weeks.

"I am delighted to come out with family members and near and dear from the hospital and convey special thanks to Dr Gopichand," he quipped.

He also thanked the class four staff, who cleaned the bed sheets and rendered help. He thanked the state government particularly the medical and health department for rendering excellent services and treatment.

District Collector Md Imtiaz said it is a proof that Corona infected people can recover and appealed to the people to come forward for the Corona tests.

Commissioner of Police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the recovery of Paris returnee will set an example that social isolation is the best option to check the spread of coronavirus.

He said the young man stayed at home 14 days and later informed the doctors about the infection of Corona. The Collector and Commissioner congratulated the first Covid -19 person in the city for speedy recovery as well from discharging from the hospital.