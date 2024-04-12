First randomization of EVMs completed

Anantapur: The District Collector and District Election Officer, Dr. Vinod Kumar, IAS, conducted the first randomization process of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) for the upcoming General Election 2024 on Friday. The randomization process, ordered by the Election Commission of India, was carried out in the presence of recognized political party representatives. The Election Commission's randomization software ensured the transparent allocation of EVMs and VVPATs to the Anantapur Parliamentary Constituency and eight assembly constituencies in the district. Dr. Vinod Kumar emphasized the importance of security during the transportation of EVMs and VVPATs. GPS tracking and a strong police presence will accompany the vehicles carrying these crucial electoral equipment.

Representatives from various political parties expressed satisfaction with the randomization process. The District Election Officer assured a smooth implementation of the first randomization and urged cooperation from all election related officials.

Other officials present during the randomization included ASP Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, Collectorate Election Cell Superintendent Ravikumar, and representatives from YSRCP, TDP, BSP, Congress, BJP, CPIM, and Aam Aadmi Party.

Photo Caption: The first randomization of EVMs and VVPATs was conducted at the Anantapur district collector's office in the presence of representatives of political parties and government officials on Friday.















