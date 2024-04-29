First-time voters keen to exercise their franchise

Rajamahendravaram: After turning 18, young people feel that their biggest responsibility is to exercise their right to vote.

Speaking to The Hans India, the students expressed their keenness to vote for the first time in the general elections. The youth welcome the earlier decision to bring down age limit for exercising the right to vote from 21 to 18.

They say they already have a firm view on politics in the country as they indulge in regular conversations with parents and friends, watch television news, read newspapers and follow social media.

Their understanding of various issues like party defections, dismissals due to disqualification, alliances and formation of coalition governments was evident in the interaction with them. They say that politics is an interesting subject for them.

Some students say they are anxious to use voter ID for the first time but have many questions in mind. While some of them opine that choosing the right candidate to vote is a challenging task.

They revealed that they sat in front of Google to learn the facts about the candidates contesting in their constituencies. These details of the candidates include assets, debts and criminal record. Some young people say they would for the party that their family members support.

Sai Shashank, A student of GIET, Rajahmundry told The Hans India that he would derive satisfaction if the candidate who promises to do good to the society and whom he chooses to vote goes on to win the election. By supporting a such a candidate, he would be doing justice to the right to vote. He said that since the Constitution has given the people the right to exercise their franchise, one must utilise it

A Yatish said that voting is a great opportunity that comes once in five years. The first-generation voter is like an engine for future generations. He believes that if this generation behaves perfectly and votes responsibly, the future of the next generation will be better.

He stressed the need to vote for the best candidate among those present and if people do not like any of the contesting candidates, then they should press the NOTA button. He said the voters should use their wisdom and cast their votes to the right candidates. He feels that if majority voters exercise their franchise and the polling percentage increases significantly, there will not be any scope for rigging.

N Harmya said that her parents always evince interest to cast their votes during elections. She and her sister are eagerly waiting to get the eligibility to exercise their franchise. She said that voting is a matter of great excitement. They also conducted awareness programmes in the Pharmacy college in the name of the Mera Pahla vote. She said that voting is not an obligation but a responsibility. NOTA is just one factor that brings disinterested people to the booth. She said that this will not be of much use and it is better to vote for the best candidate among those available.

Pharmacy student A Kezia said that she and her friends were waiting for an opportunity to bring about a change through their votes. They are looking for a leadership that will provide good opportunities in terms of education and jobs. She said that they were eagerly waiting to cast their votes.