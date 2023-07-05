  • Menu
Fisherman catches a huge fish weighing 25 kg in Yanam, sells it for Rs. 17,500

x
Highlights

The Pandugappa fish is considered rare and is often referred to as the king of fish. It is highly favored by meat lovers due to its taste and texture.

A fisherman has caught a huge Pandugappa (Barramundi) fish weighing approximately 25 kilograms at Bhairavapalem in Yanam of Kakinada and amassed a whopping Rs. 17,500 for the fish in the auction wherein a person named Mahipala Chinna fetched it.

This particular fish is considered rare and is often referred to as the king of fish. It is highly favoured by meat lovers due to its taste and texture.

Interestingly, just two days ago, a similar fish weighing 15 kilograms was caught in Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema district and sold for Rs. 9,000.

The fishermen believe that this fish, which can be found in both freshwater and seawater, offers numerous health benefits.

