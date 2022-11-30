Fisherman left in panic as a venomous snake found in his net at Visakhapatnam shore

A fisherman who had recently gone to the sea to catch the fishes for livelihood was shocked to see the terrible snake. This shocking incident took place on the shore of Visakhapatnam. The sea snake created a stir on the coast of Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.



The five-foot dangerous snake was caught in the net of fishermen who went hunting near Sagar Nagar beach.

Although such incidents are common, the fishermen became worried after the poisonous snake got caught in the net. The scientific name of this snake is Hydrophyis gracile, one of the fastest moving creatures in sea waters. Fishermen claim that this snake that roams the seabed eating small fish is dangerous.

Experts said that if this snake bites, it should be treated in time, otherwise there is a danger to life. However, the snake caught in the net was released back into the sea by the fishermen.