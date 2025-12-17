  1. Home
Fishermen community youth cricket tourney from today

  • Created On:  17 Dec 2025 8:00 AM IST

Visakhapatnam: The coastal security Police in Visakhapatnam is organising a Fishermen Community Youth Cricket Tournament from December 17.

The four-day-long tournament will continue at the AR Ground, Kailasagiri till December 20.

Organisers of the event mentioned that the objective of the tournament is to promote sportsmanship, discipline and community bonding among the fishing community youth.

Several teams from various coastal areas are expected to participate to make the event competitive and engaging.

This initiative also aims to encourage youth participation in constructive activities and strengthen the relationship between the Coastal Security police and the local fishing community.

Coastal Security PoliceFishermen Youth Cricket TournamentVisakhapatnam coastal communityAR Ground Kailasagiricommunity sports initiative
