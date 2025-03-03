Fishers submit petition to Union Minister Varma

Bhimavaram: Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma has instructed the Fisheries Department officials to take steps for the welfare of fishermen and comprehensive development of the fisheries sector through the ‘Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana’ introduced by the Central Government.

The newly elected president of the combined district fisheries association, Maila Vasantha Rao, and members of the governing body met Srinivasa Varma at the BJP Narsapur Parliament Office and brought to the attention of the Union Minister several problems faced by fishermen in the district.

A petition was submitted to the minister with various demands, including providing facilities in fish markets in marine side markets, taking steps not to exceed the 10% limit in Panchayat Raj pond auctions, increasing the subsidy given by the government for nets and boats by 75% for ST, SC and BCs, constructing a fishing community hall in fishing society villages, and increasing the subsidy given to fishermen’s vehicles.

Responding immediately, Union Minister Srinivasa Verma spoke to the district fisheries department officials over the phone. He ordered immediate steps to be taken to resolve the problems of fishermen.

Vice-President Raja Balaji, Directors Woodimudi Srinivas, Beram Sriramachandra Murthy, Bezawada Nagaraju, Thirumani Seethamalakshmi, Moka Anjaneyulu, Jampa Apparao, Kopanathi Srinivasa Rao, Pidge Joseph, Vaidani Srinu and others participated in the programme.