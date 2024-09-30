Live
- PM Modi to launch Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan from Hazaribagh on Oct 2
- IOA chief PT Usha slams EC members for not felicitating 2024 Olympic medallists
- Oppn accuses Mahayuti of diverting funds to ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme for poll gains
- Only CBI can ensure fair probe against CM Siddaramaiah: Karnataka BJP
- ADB approves 30 million USD loan, grant to boost Nepal's climate resilience
- Gujarat bird diversity: Devbhoomi Dwarka leads with 456 species, Kutch records 4.56 lakh birds
- How targeted therapies are boosting outcomes for bone marrow cancer
- TRAI begins consultations on policy for private digital radio broadcasters
- Bid to divert attention from real issues: Shahnawaz slams Kejriwal’s ‘jungle raj’ claim
- ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC coach Coyle seeks strong show against Hyderabad FC
Just In
Fishing boat catches fire mid-sea
No casualties reported as fishermen swim to safety
Visakhapatnam: A mechanised boat was gutted while fishermen went fishing off the coast of Pudimadaka in the early hours on Sunday.
It is learnt that the engine of the boat caught fire mid-sea while the fishermen were onboard. The mechanised boat belonging to B Suryanarayana went up in flames when it was in the sea on Friday. When the fishermen were about to reach the shore on Sunday, the engine of the boat caught fire.
There were seven fishermen on the boat who tried to douse the fire but failed in doing so. They included G Yellaji, G Ramu, B Dhanaraju, R Yerrayya, Garikina Yellaji, P Veeraswamy and Ch Nallodu.
With no other choice left, they jumped into the sea to save themselves and managed to swim across to get into another boat close by. All of them reached the fishing harbour safely on Sunday.
Upon learning about the incident, Visakhapatnam south MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, officials and police interacted with the fishermen.
Meanwhile, the fishermen association leaders demanded that the government should extend support to the fishermen for the property damage. The cost of the mechanised boat is estimated to be Rs 36 lakh.