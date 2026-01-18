Telangana cabinet meeting begins in Medaram

The Telangana cabinet has convened in Medaram for the first time, marking a significant departure from traditional meetings held at the secretariat in Hyderabad. This event underscores the government’s commitment to demonstrating that governance extends beyond the capital city. Sources indicate that future cabinet meetings may be hosted in the headquarters of various erstwhile districts.

The decision to meet in Medaram also exemplifies the state government's recognition of the Medaram Jathara as a notable state festival, although no public holiday has yet been declared. Nevertheless, an announcement regarding the potential declaration of a state holiday is anticipated during this cabinet meeting.

Key discussions are expected to focus on the development of the Mulugu constituency, alongside the approval of a report from the dedication commission concerning municipal election reservations. Additionally, the cabinet is set to endorse the establishment of a commission, led by a retired judge, to explore the reorganisation of districts.