‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ gets good participation

Visakhapatnam: Over 800 fitness enthusiasts joined hands to take part in the 63rd edition of ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ organised in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

People of all age groups, including children and senior citizens pedalled for the event. Launched in December, 2024 by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has grown into an effective ‘jan andolan’, recording participation of over 25 lakh citizens across more than 2.5 lakh locations nationwide.

The grandeur of the morning not only celebrated wellbeing and healthy living but also formally set the stage for the three-day Fit India Carnival 2026, being organised by the Sports Authority of India in Vizag, scheduled on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, promising a plethora of fitness workshops, fun competitions, demonstrations and mass participation activities in the days ahead. The Fit India Carnival is designed to raise awareness about the importance of physical fitness and healthy living while creating a vibrant, inclusive platform for community engagement.

Animini Ravi Naidu, chairman, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), MLA and Government Whip PGVR Naidu (Ganababu), MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, senior officials from the Sports Authority of India, including Vishnu Sudhakaran, Regional Director, SAI NSSC, Bengaluru, representatives from Cycling Clubs such as Coastal Cruisers and Vizag@Pedals took part in the event.

Yoga, martial arts, Zumba dance and a live fire and emergency safety drill led by the fire and emergency services department formed part of the event.

The 5-km cycle ride that started and concluded at the Kalimata Mandir at RK Beach. Fit India influencers and community leaders, among others, took part.