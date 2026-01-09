Five arrested, 421 cockfight knives seized

Vijayawada: Under the directives of Krishna District Superintendent of Police (SP) V Vidyasagar Naidu, the police have intensified operations against illegal gambling activities, particularly cockfighting, and the production of knives used in such practices. Authorities have warned that strict action will be taken under the law against anyone involved in these illegal activities.

Acting on a tip-off received by Kuchpudi Sub-Inspector Shireesha, police conducted a surprise raid at New Colony of Ayyanki village, within the Kuchpudi police station limits, on Thursday. The raid uncovered a workshop engaged in the manufacturing of knives used for cockfighting.

During the operation, police seized 421 cockfighting knives and five machines used for their production. Five individuals involved in the illegal activity were taken into custody, and a case has been registered against them at the Kuchpudi police station.

In this connection, Pamarru Circle Inspector V Subhakar spoke to the media and urged the public to report any unlawful gambling or weapon manufacturing activities.

He assured that all informants’ identities would be kept strictly confidential. The Inspector reiterated that anyone attempting to conduct illegal gambling under the guise of tradition will face stringent legal action without exception.