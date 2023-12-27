  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Five of a family from Andhra Pradesh dies in a road accident in America

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

A terrible road accident happened in Texas of America where five family members from Amalapuram died in a road accident, one is in critical condition.

A terrible road accident happened in Texas of America where five family members from Amalapuram died in a road accident, one is in critical condition. The deceased were identified as Nageshwaerao family relatives of Mummidivaram MLA Ponnada Sathish.

Nageswararao's youngest daughter Navina Ganga, son-in-law Lokesh along with two children are staying in Texas. Father Nageswara Rao and mother Sitamahalakshmi left for Texas along with daughter Navina who came to Amalapuram 6 months ago. In this process, they met with a road accident.

Nageswara Rao, Sita Mahalakshmi, daughter Navina along with two children died in the accident. Nageswara Rao's son-in-law Lokesh was seriously injured whose condition seems to be critical. Death of five family members in a road accident cast a tragic over Amalapuram.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X