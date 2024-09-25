Five TDP leaders make it to nominated list

Vizianagaram: The NDA government announced appointments to several nominated posts of various corporations and other government establishments. After completion of 100 days in power, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the posts including chairpersons, directors and members of different institutions in the state. The Chief Minister reportedly discussed the names with Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and BJP leadership many times before releasing the list.

As per the list, five leaders from Vizianagaram district have got posts in various corporations. KarrothuBangarraju of Nellimarla constituency has been appointed as chairman of AP Mark fed. In fact, he had expected MLA ticket from the constituency but failed to get it as the seat is allotted to Jana Sena which fielded Lokam Madhavi. Hence, Bangarrajuis made as chairman of an important corporation.

Gadde Babu Rao of Cheepurupalli is appointed member of AP Civil supplies corporation. He was the MLA for Cheepurupalli long ago and recently he came back to TDP. Rajendera Pratap Bhanjdev of Salur, who was MLA of Salur long ago was also appointed member of Civil Supplies Corporation. ISubba Lakshmi of SKota is appointed member, AP Tourism Development Corporation. PLavanya of Kurupam constituency is appointed Scheduled Tribes Cooperative Finance Cooperation. However, no leader from Jana Sena or BJP got a chance in the list though there were many contenders.