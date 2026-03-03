Flash mob sets the stage for Virinchi 2K26 at SPMVV

Tirupati: The campus of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) came alive with music, movement, and youthful energy as students of the School of Engineering & Technology (SoET) organised a vibrant flash mob on Monday evening as part of Virinchi 2K26 – A Celebration of Minds, Moments, and Mastery, a national-level cultural fiesta.

Held in front of the Administrative Building, the event transformed the usually calm university space into a lively cultural arena, drawing enthusiastic participation and applause from students, faculty members, and visitors.

The programme was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof V Uma who appreciated the students’ creativity and team spirit.

Registrar Prof R Usha, Director of SoET Prof P Mallikarjuna also attended the event and encouraged students to actively engage in cultural and extracurricular activities alongside academics.

Students from various branches of SoET delivered energetic dance performances, surprising onlookers and quickly gathering a large audience.

The coordinated performances, colourful expressions, and upbeat music created a festive atmosphere across the campus while effectively promoting the upcoming Virinchi 2K26 celebrations.

The event was convened by P Vindhya and co-convened by Dr V Saraswathi Bai. Faculty members including Dr V Jyotsna Kalpana, Dr A Haritha, Ch Ellaji, Dr K Lavanya, R Divya, R Priya Darshini, and Dr C Vasavi played key roles in organising the programme. Student coordinators P Harshitha, R Kinnera, and M Peri Lakshmi actively contributed to the smooth conduct of the event, ensuring enthusiastic participation and seamless execution.