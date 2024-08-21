Flash mobs, skits mark protests condemning RG Kar hospital incident

Tirupati: A significant protest was organised under the auspices of S V Medical College and Ruia Hospitals on Tuesday, condemning the tragic incident that occurred at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata. The protest was supported by a large number of elders from the Muslim United Forum, who also took part in a blood donation drive in honour of the victim from Kolkata.

Leaders from the United Teachers Federation (UTF) and students joined in large numbers, showcasing their solidarity with the cause.

A prominent leader of the Muslim United Forum Jaffar, spoke passionately during the event. He praised the dedication and sacrifice of doctors, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, when many faced hostility even within their own homes.

"It is heart-wrenching that the very individuals who saved countless lives are now facing such threats", he stated, calling on both the Central and State governments to take immediate and decisive action against the perpetrators and ensure such incidents do not recur.

The protest activities were marked by significant participation from PG doctors, house surgeons and paramedical students from various departments. The day began with a solemn two-minute silence in memory of the victim, followed by a series of awareness programmes aimed at educating the public and supporters about the gravity of the incident. A variety of performances were organised by the internee students, including a mime show, skit and a flash mob by the house surgeons. These performances vividly depicted the tragedy, leaving a profound impact on the audience. Many patient assistants, moved by the demonstration, volunteered to join the protest in a show of solidarity.

Students also distributed pamphlets in the outpatient (OP) department and the emergency department of the hospital, raising awareness about the incident. A rally was also held, with participants chanting protest slogans. In the evening, at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, a flash mob and skits were performed aimed to engage and educate the students and faculty about the incident.

Later, MLA Arani Srinivasulu, former MLA M Sugunamma, Jana Sena leaders Raja Reddy and Syamala and others reached SVIMS hospital and expressed solidarity with the protesting doctors and took part in a candle light march.

They demanded immediate punishment for the accused and felt that everyone should support the victim’s family.