Flood in Godavari rising steadily

Vijayawada: The flood flow has risen steadily to 13.91 lakh cusecs (cubic foot of water flow per second) at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram near Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh even as the second warning signal continued on Thursday.

On the other side, the major reservoirs on river Krishna have filled to the brim with copious inflows from the catchment.

Three teams each of the National Disaster Response Force and the SDRF, with a total of 178 personnel, have been positioned in B R Ambedkar Konaseema, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Eluru districts.