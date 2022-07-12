Flood situation further worsens in Konaseema

Kakinada: Flood level in River Godavari is still rising at Dowleswaram barrage with increasing inflows from the river catchment areas. The officials have issued third warning with the flood level crossing 53.60 feet in Godavari river at Bhadrachalam at 6.30 pm on Monday.

In Konaseema, Godavari river is flowing on par with the banks and water is entering villages situated on the banks. Villagers in Ayinavalli, P Gannavaram, I Polavaram, Mamidikuduru, Ambajipeta, Mummidivaram, Malkipuram, Razole and Sakhinetipalli mandals are worried about the imminent flood.

As per the directives of police and revenue officials, villagers of P Gannavaram, Allavaram and Mamidikuduru mandals stopped boat operations. People are worried in view of the uprooting of trees and their habitations flooding with water.

The causeway at Kotipalli – Mukteswaram was flooded and locals stopped boating operations. Consequent to the warning issued, officials were advised to be cautious and vigilant regarding flood situation. Farmers were worried as they haven't completed their kharif operation. Hardly 15 days ago they sowed seeds and the sudden floods brought havoc and shattered their hopes of good yield.

Moreover, crops like vegetables, banana are also likely to be damaged besides paddy.

In certain areas in Konaseema district, power supply was disrupted. There was flooding in several parts of the district. Officials have advised people to avoid non-essential travel and appealed them to stay away from old and dilapidated buildings, uprooted electricity poles and trees.

Konaseema District Collector Himanshu Shukla said that all necessary steps have been taken in view of the rising water levels and rescue camps are being set up to tackle any eventuality. He also directed the officials to alert aqua farmers and farmers. The officials were told to be alert and to monitor lakes and rivulets, which are overflowing due to heavy rains. He instructed the officials and employees, VROs, panchayat secretaries and village volunteers, officials of electrical and agriculture departments to be alert. The Collector said that in view of the Godavari water touching the danger mark, 32 lanka villages are likely to be adversely affected.