Flood situation still grim in East Godavari district

Rajamahendravaram: Godavari in spate, first warning issued at Dowleswaram barrage With water level rising steadily in River Godavari, the irrigation officials on Sunday issued the first flood warning at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (SACB), Dowleswaram. The water level touched 11.75 feet at SACB and 9,82,263 cusecs of water is released into the sea by lifting 175 gates

The officials said that the flows may recede at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (SACB), Dowleswaram by Monday evening. On Sunday, Irrigation officials discharged 8.21 lakh causes of water at SACB. If the water level rises to 10.75 feet and the discharge reaches to above 10 lakh cusecs, the irrigation officials will issue the first warning.

Irrigation Superintendent Engineer Rama Krishna told 'The Hans India' that they may not issue the first warning at SABC as the water level is receding. However, water levels at Dowleswaram barrage may recede after 18 hours. The water level at the barrage was 11.70 feet on Sunday evening (6.55pm). The floodwater level at Kaleswaram was 9.870 metres, Peruru 10.750 mt, Dummugudem 11.470 mt , Kunavaram 19.100mt, Kunta 10.200 mt, Polavaram (CWC) 12.630mt, Old Rail Bridge 16.220mt. A quantity of 9,82,263 cusecs of water was discharged at SACB Dowleswaram.

Meanwhile heavy water flows reached the Polavaram project and the agency villages are getting huge inflow of backwater. Already many of the people moved out from the villages to safer places.

The floodwater entered 32 villages in West Godavari district and 36 villages in Devipatnam mandal of Rampa agency in East Godavari district. Many people moved away from the flood-hit areas. But facilities are not available at places where they were shifted. People of several villages in Velerupadu, Kukunoor, Polvaram mandals in West Godavari district and Devipatnam mandal in East Godavari district are being shifted to relief camps as their habitations were submerged. In Devipatnam mandal, the road connectivity at Dandangi village was cut off. A boat from Gandi Pochamma temple to Kondrukota was deployed to supply essential commodities to the people, who are reluctant to vacate their villagers and camped in tents on the nearby hillock areas.

According to the sources, 15villages in 10 mandals of Amalapuram Revenue division, six villages in two mandals in Ramachandrapuram division and four villages in 4 mandals of Rajamahendravaram division are flood-prone. Wading the floodwater people are carrying their belongings with great difficulty. Adding to the swelling waters, snakes are also causing fear and tension among the tribal people. According to officials, 137 rehabilitation centres have been set up in East Godavari district for flood victims.

The police personnel were shifted as a police station was immersed in the floodwater at Devipatnam. They shifted the police station to Indukurpet village.

According to the sources, 233 villages in Kunavaram, VR Puram, Chintur and Yetapaka mandal are facing submersion. People of submerged villages in VR Puram, Kunavaram and other areas in the Chinturu agency have already been shifted to relief camps.

ITDA-Chinturu Project Officer Ramana said that there is no immediate threat of flood in Chinturu agency. Unless water level near Bhadrachalam rises to 50 feet, there will be no threat to the people there.

He said that nearly 600 families have been shifted to safer places. They are providing essential commodities to the flood victims. There are no power problems in the Agency. All types of facilities are provided to the victims. He said that if any danger occurs, they are ready to provide rescue operations. He said that NDRF and SDRF teams were deployed in the East Agency.

Rampachodavaram Sub-Collector Katta Simhachalam said that five shelters have been set up for the flood victims and all arrangements have been made to help them.

Delete Edit



