Flooded funds to TTD Anndanam trust during Coronavirus lockdown too 

Tirupati: Behemoth of the Hindu religious institutions, the TTD has received flooded funds during the COVID-19 lockdown period too. Interestingly in the period donors came forward to donate enormous funds for Sri Venkateswar Nithyanna Danam trust which was maintained by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. During the four months, lockdown period TTD received total Rs 27 crores above funds for Annadanam trust.

In this connection, TTD Executive Officer, Anil Kumar Singhal on Tuesday reviewed the activities of the SV Anna Prasadam Trust in his chambers at the TTD administrative building on Tuesday. He said during the lockdown period 35.45 lakh food packets, worth Rs 3.08 crore were distributed among migrant labour, poor and needy of Tirupati and stranded pilgrims.

TTD officials informed that the Trust so far has 5,68,421 donors of which 21,732 donors had contributed Rs27 crore during the lockdown period.

They told the EO that the trust had supplied grocery and other materials worth around one crore to the Chittoor district administration for facilitating 5000 patients every day at the COVID Care Centres at Tirupati.

The EO directed the officials concerned to consider the proposals to provide Anna Prasadam in TTD temples located at other regions like Rishikesh during prominent festivals like Brahmotsavams, as is being done at Tirumala and Tirupati.

Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy, JEO P Basant Kumar, CE M Ramesh Reddy, FACAO O Balaji, Additional FACAO Ravi Prasad, Dyer of Anna Prasadam Nagraj participated in the review meeting.