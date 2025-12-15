Floral tributes paid to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu in Kurnool - Minister Bharath describes Amarajeevi as legendary figure

Kurnool: Paying homage to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu on his death anniversary, State Industries, Commerce and Food Processing Minister T.G. Bharath described him as a legendary figure whose supreme sacrifice led to the formation of Andhra State. The Minister said the selfless struggle undertaken by Potti Sriramulu for the aspirations of Telugu people remains a guiding force for the State even today.

The death anniversary programme was held at Pula Bazaar in Kurnool, where Minister T.G. Bharath, District Collector Dr. A. Siri and Kurnool Urban Development Authority (KUDA) Chairman Somisetty Venkateswarlu offered floral tributes at the statue of Potti Sriramulu. Senior officials, public representatives and citizens participated in the event, observing the occasion with solemn respect.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said the coalition government has decided to officially observe the birth and death anniversaries of Potti Sriramulu in recognition of his historic contribution. He informed that the State Government has allocated five acres of land in Amaravati for the installation of a statue of the great martyr and that steps are being taken to further develop the existing statue in Kurnool city. He urged the younger generation to draw inspiration from Potti Sriramulu’s life and work dedicatedly for the progress of the State and the nation.

District Collector Dr. A. Siri said that Potti Sriramulu’s martyrdom during his hunger strike in Madras in 1952 paved the way for the creation of Andhra State and left an indelible mark on history. She appealed to citizens to uphold his ideals by engaging in social service and contributing actively to State development. Municipal Commissioner Vishwanath, BC Welfare Officer Prasanna and other officials were present on the occasion.