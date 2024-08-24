Live
Just In
Floral tributes paid to Tanguturi
The Government Autonomous College (Arts) Principal Ramachandra Rao RK paid floral tributes to Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, the first chief minister of the combined Andhra Pradesh on his 153rd birth anniversary.
Rajamahendravaram: The Government Autonomous College (Arts) Principal Ramachandra Rao RK paid floral tributes to Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, the first chief minister of the combined Andhra Pradesh on his 153rd birth anniversary. The programme was organised under the auspices of the Government Autonomous College (Arts) Alumni Association here on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, Principal Rao highlighted the ideal lifestyle of Pantulu and said that as an alumnus of the Arts College, Tanguturi played a crucial role in the allocation of nearly 50 acres of land to the college.
Despite facing extreme poverty in the final stages of his life, Tanguturi was dedicated towards the welfare of society.
Alumni President Madhav said that the association has been awarding merit scholarships named after Tanguturi Prakasam to top PG SET rankers annually. Students Kasturi, Vikram, and others also spoke at the event.
Alumni Association President Mulla Madhav, General Secretary Gadde Sudhakar, and members K Vara Prasad, PD Vijay, Y Vijaya Lakshmi, Y Baby, and Y Malathi were present.