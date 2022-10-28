FM Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates IIFT campus in Kakinada on temporary basis

Kakinada, October 28: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the third branch of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) campus on an ad-hoc basis at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) -K campus, Kakinada on Friday. She explained the importance of the IIFT campus towards national growth. She emphasized the importance of IIFT towards policy making and research for the development of the Ministry of Commerce.

The state government has allotted 25 acres of land for establishing IIFT permanent campus in U. Kothapalli Mandal near the sea coast in Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ). The IIFT authorities submitted a proposal for the grant of Rs. 229 crore to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the sanction order is eagerly awaited. The Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs Piyush Goyal, MPs , Ministers and MLAs and other officials were present.