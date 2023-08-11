Focus on bogus voters in Chandragiri segment

Tirupati: Chandragiri TDP candidate Pulivarthi Nani’s wife Sudha Reddy requested the officials to conduct the revision of electoral rolls in a transparent manner without giving any scope for bogus votes. She took part in the all-party meeting of the Chandragiri constituency held at RDO office in Tirupati on Thursday and took various aspects of voter enrolment process to the notice of officials.

She said that the developments were taken to their notice several times earlier and the officials too have responded to some of them. The voter enrolment has been held with 50 percent transparency for which the officials must be congratulated.

Still, it should be held in a more foolproof way by the BLOs and MRO should monitor the process stringently.

She said that the RDO has even given the written reply on bogus votes and double entries.

Sudha Reddy alleged that the ruling party leaders have been causing troubles to the BLOs at every stage which should be prevented.