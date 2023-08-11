Live
- Six killed as vehicle falls into Himachal river
- PM Modi wants to burn Manipur, doesn't want to douse fire: Rahul Gandhi
- 29 dead, 16 missing in rain-related disasters in China's Hebei
- BharatPe launches new Android PoS machine for merchants
- Supreme Court Collegium withdraws recommendation for transfer of Justice Narendar G of Karnataka HC to Orissa
- Ten people killed in Gujarat road accident
- Jana Sena party releases Pawan Kalyan's Varahi Vijaya Yatra schedule
- In a first, UPSRTC gets 17 women bus drivers
- New Bills introduced in LS will repeal Sedition Law, ensure punishment for mob lynching: Shah
- AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended from RS by Chairman Dhankhar
Just In
Focus on bogus voters in Chandragiri segment
Chandragiri TDP candidate Pulivarthi Nani’s wife Sudha Reddy requested the officials to conduct the revision of electoral rolls in a transparent manner without giving any scope for bogus votes.
Tirupati: Chandragiri TDP candidate Pulivarthi Nani’s wife Sudha Reddy requested the officials to conduct the revision of electoral rolls in a transparent manner without giving any scope for bogus votes. She took part in the all-party meeting of the Chandragiri constituency held at RDO office in Tirupati on Thursday and took various aspects of voter enrolment process to the notice of officials.
She said that the developments were taken to their notice several times earlier and the officials too have responded to some of them. The voter enrolment has been held with 50 percent transparency for which the officials must be congratulated.
Still, it should be held in a more foolproof way by the BLOs and MRO should monitor the process stringently.
She said that the RDO has even given the written reply on bogus votes and double entries.
Sudha Reddy alleged that the ruling party leaders have been causing troubles to the BLOs at every stage which should be prevented.