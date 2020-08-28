Focus on collecting Commercial Tax dues from Sept: Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy

Tirupati: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy has directed the commercial tax officials to focus on collecting all dues from the traders in a conducive atmosphere.



Reviewing the progress of the department with all district and divisional commercial tax officers through video-conference from here on Friday, he said the revenue collections have slowed down during 2020-21 so far due to coronavirus pandemic. Special Chief Secretary, Commercial taxes Rajith Bhargav participated in it from Vijayawada.

Later speaking to media, the Deputy Chief Minister said that it was decided to focus on the revenue collections from September and during the remaining seven months in the financial year, the targets have to be reached. All the staff were asked to work actively in realising the revenue targets. He asked them to talk to the concerned traders whose properties are to be auctioned under Revenue Recovery Act and if needed it has to be taken up to the notice of the CM to take a decision on one time settlement.

He also asked the Special Chief Secretary to send a special committee to other states to know the status of their revenue collections and focus on collecting the previous year's dues to the tune of Rs 1,080 crore. Commercial taxes joint commissioner Raghunath, deputy commissioners Harish Kumar, Sonia, Prasad and others took part in the video conference from Tirupati.