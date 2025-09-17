Focus on collective efforts for district development

Anantapur: The14th Zilla Parishad (ZP) General Body Meeting of Anantapur district was held on Tuesday at the ZP office under the chairmanship of Boya Girijamma.

The meeting was attended by Anantapur MP Ambika Lakshminarayana, Joint Collector Shiv Narayanan Sharma, Sri Sathya Sai District Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, MPPs, ZPTCs, and district officials.

Addressing the session, MP Ambika Lakshminarayana stressed the importance of collective efforts for the district’s progress. He urged officials to ensure that welfare schemes are implemented without political bias and that the benefits reach all eligible people. He added that government initiatives under both the Centre and the State should yield tangible results for the district’s development.

ZP Chairperson Girijamma emphasized delivering governance closer to the people, with a focus on agriculture, irrigation, housing, healthcare, education, public distribution, infrastructure, and employment guarantee programs. Joint Collector Sharma assured that all government schemes would be extended to eligible beneficiaries and that steps would be taken to resolve public grievances effectively.

Members raised issues including pending honorarium for ZPTCs, irregularities in flag hoisting during Independence Day, fertilizer shortages, progress of the Amma Vodi and Thalliki Vandanam schemes, and concerns about medical college construction.

Officials responded with clarifications and promised corrective measures.

The meeting passed resolutions demanding restoration of foreign funding for the RDT organization, which has served the poor for over three decades, and completion of government medical colleges for the benefit of underprivileged students.

ZP CEO Shivashankar, Deputy CEO Venkatasubbiah, and several officials were present.