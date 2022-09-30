Focus on construction of girls' toilets in junior colleges

Kurnool: Government advisor (infrastructure) A Murali said that the officials should focus on the construction of girls' toilets and the toilets for children with special needs in the junior colleges.

Participating as a chief guest in the orientation programme convened on Nadu-Nedu phase-II at St Joseph College here on Friday, he said the members of college development committee should take collective decision over providing basic amenities to students under Nadu Nedu programme.

Out of Rs 16,053 crore released for Nadu-Nedu works, Rs 5,000 crore has been spent so far, he said and added the materials being used for constructions, should be of high quality standard and directed the officials to maintain accounts book for same without fail.

He also gave some valuable guidelines on the basic components of Nadu-Nedu. Srinivas, the chief engineer for Nadu Nedu, government of AP, Susheela, joint secretary, state coordinator, Regional Joint Director, Intermediate Education (RJDIE), District Vocational Education Officers (DVEOs and RIOs of Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur and Satya Sai districts, Principals and CDC members besides the Samagra Siksha, principals of Junior Colleges, Assistant Engineers and CDC members participated.