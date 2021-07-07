Focus on e-cropping, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directs officials

Amaravati: Chief MinisterYS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the authorities to pay close attention to e-cropping as this is a one-step solution for every welfare scheme like input subsidy, insurance, interest free loans and many more.

He discussed with district collectors and SPs on a wide range of issues, including Covid, e-cropping, housing and other welfare schemes, during the Spandana video conference, here on Tuesday.

He said that farmers must be given a receipt along with digital acknowledgment listing out all e-crop details, as this receipt could come handy for the farmer to claim when something goes wrong. He said that the government is also bringing the Rythu Bharosa Unified Digital Platform app and doing geo-fencing for each crop to benefit the farmer community.

He said that collectors should focus on registering every acre, every crop with e-cropping, even though they are disputed lands. At least 10 per cent of e-crop bookings should be monitored by the collector and the joint directors and deputy directors of the department of agriculture should check 20 per cent of e-crop bookings and at the zonal level, agricultural authorities should monitor 30 per cent of e-cropping. E-crop should be done even if the farmer does not have any documents for the cultivated land, or even if no documents are provided, said the Chief Minister.

In regard to kharif preparedness, the Chief Minister said that 62 per cent of the population are dependent on agriculture and told the collectors to focus on agricultural and related activities, as the government had set a target of cultivating 94.84 lakh acre in kharif.

He said that the Agriculture Advisory Council meetings must be held on the first Friday of every month at the RBK level, the second Friday of each month at the zonal level and the third Friday of each month at the district level.

The Chief Minister told the officials to conduct Rythu Bharosa Chaitanya Yatra from July 9-23, creating awareness among the farmers on agriculture related aspects like RBKs, CMAPP, e-cropping and many more.

He said agriculture department entered into MoUs with 38 companies for supplying quality seed to the farmers.

The Chief Minister said that he would be visiting the village and ward secretariats twice a week after easing of Covid situation and will also start a programme of MLAs and officials visiting a village and ward secretariat every day at the zonal level.

He said that this month the State is celebrating Farmers' Day on July 8, and implementing YSR Kapu Nestam on July 22 and Jagananna Vidya Kanuka on July 29.