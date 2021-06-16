Focus on e-cropping, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to officials

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the district collectors, joint collectors to monitor at least 10 per cent of e-cropping, failure of which can be considered as failure on the part of officials. He discussed a wide range of issues including e-cropping, housing, Spandana grievances, and other welfare schemes, during the Spandana videoconference with district collectors and SPs here on Wednesday.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister emphasised on e-cropping booking and said that farmers must be given a receipt along with digital acknowledgment listing out all e-crop details, as input subsidy and crop insurance will be provided based on these details.

He stated that farmers should not be facing hassles because of the officials' mistakes, and must be cautious during the registration. In case of any doubts, farmers should have the right to question the authorities, thus providing a physical receipt along with digital acknowledgement.

He said that collectors should focus on registering every acre, every crop with e-cropping, even though they are disputed lands.

In the case of horticulture, e-cropping should be done irrespective of the season.

The Chief Minister said that quality seeds should be provided to farmers through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and directed the authorities to keep a check on black marketing and spurious seeds by conducting regular inspections.

He asked them to ensure premium seeds like chilli and cotton at RBK and monitor stock points of seeds, fertilisers and pesticides. He said that even during the curfew, agricultural and allied activities must be taken up.

The Chief Minister said that committees at the district level should be set up by the farmers themselves, where they can decide on the machinery they could rent including the price fixation. He said that in the first phase, 3,000 custom hiring centres will be launched in the RBKs on July 8, followed by the second phase in October and the third phase in January.