Focus on execution of externally aided projects: CM YS Jagan

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting on Externally Aided Projects (EAP) told the officials to see that there should not be any delay in the 10 externally aided projects worth Rs 25,497.28 crore.

The projects are coming with the aid of New Development Bank (NDB), Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JAICA), World Bank and KFB.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the projects should be completed as per the timeline. In the arid lands of Rayalaseema, Prakasam and north coastal Andhra, tanks should be linked with lakes.

Taking Assembly constituency as a unit, the tanks should be mapped to match the data and water should flow by gravity from the lakes. This will result in a significant swell of groundwater levels paving way for environmental balance.

The land under the tanks can be irrigated giving scope for sustainable employment and income opportunities. This subject should be taken up after a comprehensive study and implemented with the aid of financial agencies like the World Bank, the Chief Minister instructed the officials.

The works on bridges, RoBs and flyovers should be completed with special attention.

With Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam and Bhavanpadu ports coming up, there would be development around and creating a land bank is essential.

This enables the port-based economy to develop, he said. The review meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, MAUD Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, Finance Department Special Chief Secretary SS Rawat, Water Resources Department Special Chief Secretary Sasibushan Kumar, Highways and Buildings Department Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu, Industries Department Director G Srujana, APUFIDC MD P Rajababu and other officials.